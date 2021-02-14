Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Lam Research by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $586.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $83.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $597.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $516.51 and its 200-day moving average is $417.95.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

