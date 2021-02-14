Lambda (LAMB) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.47 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lambda has a total market cap of $36.47 million and $20.57 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00069824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.20 or 0.00989173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006818 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051888 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.73 or 0.05256512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025213 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00018133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,305,247,952 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.