Lamden Hits Market Capitalization of $6.80 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden token can currently be bought for $0.0478 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $6.80 million and $44,335.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

