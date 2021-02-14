Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 946 ($12.36).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) from GBX 963 ($12.58) to GBX 945 ($12.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

LRE stock opened at GBX 690.50 ($9.02) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 852.50 ($11.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 715.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 724.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L)’s previous dividend of $0.05. Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

