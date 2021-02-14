Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

LSGOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of LSGOF remained flat at $$8.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.72.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

