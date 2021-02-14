Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,113 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands makes up 1.1% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $25,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,922 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,010 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,147 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $70.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.