LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Short Interest Update

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 674,000 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the January 14th total of 1,176,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

LTMAQ stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,220. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company provides passenger transport services to approximately 145 destinations in 26 countries, as well as cargo services to approximately 151 destinations in 29 countries; and operates loyalty programs.

