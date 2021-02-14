Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,106 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $277.51 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $298.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

