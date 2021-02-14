Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,603 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,342 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 113.9% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 385,446 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,930,000 after acquiring an additional 205,215 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.20 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

