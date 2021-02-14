Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

LAZ stock opened at $41.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 57.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.3% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 7,039,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,541,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 39,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,468,000 after acquiring an additional 72,228 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,419,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,339,000 after acquiring an additional 202,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lazard by 32.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,837,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,734,000 after buying an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

