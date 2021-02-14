LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,732 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.41% of LCI Industries worth $45,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LCII. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In other LCI Industries news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,035,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,847 shares of company stock worth $3,560,575. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LCII opened at $146.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $152.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.31.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.57.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.