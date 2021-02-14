LCX (LCX) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.60 Million

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded up 44.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One LCX token can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, LCX has traded 77.7% higher against the dollar. LCX has a market cap of $14.60 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LCX Token Profile

LCX is a token. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 578,662,446 tokens. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

