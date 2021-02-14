Lead Wallet (LEAD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $973,984.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Lead Wallet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $973,984.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded up 235.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00054745 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.04 or 0.00267897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00085287 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00075681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00092522 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00192466 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,964.63 or 0.83479265 BTC.

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

