Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Lear worth $24,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in Lear by 50.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Lear by 25.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. Barclays raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Lear stock opened at $159.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.60. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $170.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

