LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LendingClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.10). LendingClub posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 337.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LendingClub.

LC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of LC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,183. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $30,011.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $100,060.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,799.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $390,092. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in LendingClub by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

