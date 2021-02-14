LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.37 Million

Analysts expect LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to announce $215.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $205.70 million and the highest is $221.26 million. LendingTree posted sales of $255.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $902.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $893.30 million to $909.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $945.46 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LendingTree.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREE. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,659,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,276,000 after buying an additional 316,744 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after buying an additional 152,651 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after buying an additional 150,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in LendingTree by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 151,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,505,000 after buying an additional 59,275 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $353.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -116.61 and a beta of 1.75. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $368.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.73.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingTree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.