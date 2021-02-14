LEOcoin (LC4) Tops 1-Day Volume of $344.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 14th. LEOcoin has a market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,481.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.95 or 0.03712666 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.53 or 0.00438379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $677.42 or 0.01397278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.46 or 0.00514540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.15 or 0.00472653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00033048 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $158.16 or 0.00326232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002852 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

