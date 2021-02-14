Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,533,300 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the January 14th total of 2,292,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,523.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 1,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63.

Get Leonardo alerts:

About Leonardo

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.