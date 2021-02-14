Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Update

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,533,300 shares, an increase of 54.2% from the January 14th total of 2,292,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,523.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 1,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63.
About Leonardo
Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.