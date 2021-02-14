Level01 One Day Volume Hits $13,237.00 (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Level01 has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. One Level01 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Level01 has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $13,237.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00068745 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $466.21 or 0.00954936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051331 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.08 or 0.05161882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00024861 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

Level01 is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,640,461 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . Level01’s official website is level01.io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog

Buying and Selling Level01

Level01 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

