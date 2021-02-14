Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Acquires New Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,000. The AZEK comprises approximately 3.3% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC owned about 0.07% of The AZEK at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.11. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

In other The AZEK news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

