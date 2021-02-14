Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Acquires Shares of 12,049 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,000. PayPal comprises about 2.3% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in PayPal by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of PayPal by 52.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL opened at $298.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.55 and a 200 day moving average of $211.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.59.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

