Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Acquires Shares of 21,000 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.9% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 254,440.7% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,754,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,057,000 after buying an additional 11,750,072 shares during the last quarter. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,516,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,768,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309,767 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at $147,312,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 181.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,149,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.94. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,514 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $578,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,555,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,822 shares of company stock worth $10,009,275 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

