Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Acquires Shares of 4,400 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 16,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $339.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.20. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

