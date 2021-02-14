Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Invests $1.20 Million in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 229.0% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 2,857.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 136.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

Shares of IT stock opened at $182.93 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $191.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.10 and its 200-day moving average is $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Gartner’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

