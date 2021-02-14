Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Invests $1.24 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,512 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total transaction of $575,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.01, for a total value of $17,793,316.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,833,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 174,933 shares of company stock valued at $111,362,433 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $816.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $783.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,638.80, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $804.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $536.52. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

