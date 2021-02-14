Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Invests $1.89 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. DraftKings comprises about 1.5% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in DraftKings by 160.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,139,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Benchmark increased their target price on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.68.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

