Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Invests $4.64 Million in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 101,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000. Futu makes up approximately 3.7% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC owned 0.08% of Futu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Futu during the second quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $147.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.68 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

