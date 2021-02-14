Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New $8.21 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,211,000. NVIDIA comprises about 6.6% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.27.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $598.45 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $611.65. The company has a market cap of $370.44 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $534.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

