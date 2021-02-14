Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 1.7% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $456,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $412,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.