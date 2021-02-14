Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.4% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $163.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

