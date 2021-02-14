Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Purchases New Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BK opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

