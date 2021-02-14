Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Purchases Shares of 10,200 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000. Illumina makes up 3.0% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,499 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,775 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 17.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 27.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $504.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.01. The company has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $461,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total value of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,817,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.60.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

