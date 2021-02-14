Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,579,000 after acquiring an additional 612,992 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2,374.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,236,000 after purchasing an additional 417,273 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 676,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 206,029 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 167.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,570,000 after purchasing an additional 184,693 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $11,592,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Peter C. Gotcher sold 8,004 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $699,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $7,945,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 322,237 shares of company stock valued at $28,963,509. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $94.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.