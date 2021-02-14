Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,350 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.6% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 241,126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $90,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $352.75 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.60.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

