Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000. State Street makes up 3.5% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its holdings in State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in State Street by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in State Street by 2.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its holdings in State Street by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $73.50 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $81.08. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

