Levolution (LEVL) Market Cap Achieves $10.64 Million

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Levolution coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Levolution has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Levolution has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and $393,423.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00069747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.60 or 0.00985165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00051849 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.25 or 0.05251552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00025198 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Levolution Coin Profile

Levolution is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,136,816 coins. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io . Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

Levolution can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.