LHT Price Hits $0.0035 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar. LHT has a market cap of $175,423.96 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007535 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00008489 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.