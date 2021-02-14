Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the January 14th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Lida Resources stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,372. Lida Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03.
Lida Resources Company Profile
