Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lida Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDDAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the January 14th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lida Resources stock remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,372. Lida Resources has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03.

Lida Resources Company Profile

Lida Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily owns and operates the San Vicente property located in the western side of the Central Andean Cordillera in Northern Peru. Lida Resources Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

