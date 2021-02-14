Lido DAO Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.15 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Lido DAO Token token can now be purchased for about $2.50 or 0.00005135 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $22.15 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00274037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00085458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00090652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00103399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00059471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00184828 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

