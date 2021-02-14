Lido DAO Token (LDO) Market Cap Tops $22.15 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Lido DAO Token token can currently be bought for approximately $2.50 or 0.00005135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $22.15 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00274037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00085458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00090652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00103399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00059471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00184828 BTC.

About Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.