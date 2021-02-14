Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the January 14th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $571,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,980.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Truist boosted their target price on Life Storage from $66.67 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $81.33 to $85.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

LSI traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $82.22. 550,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,122. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $44.87 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

