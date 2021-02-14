Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Short Interest Update

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the January 14th total of 10,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days. Approximately 38.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $7.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.46. 584,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 20.28 and a quick ratio of 19.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $219.75.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total value of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after acquiring an additional 408,870 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.9% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 229,093 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $18,777,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,219,000 after buying an additional 142,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 339,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,780,000 after buying an additional 100,710 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.