Lightning Bitcoin Price Hits $3.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 98.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $11.58 million and $1.66 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $3.00 or 0.00006165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.69 or 0.00441239 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000121 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

