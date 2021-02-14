Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.90.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Lightspeed POS to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NYSE:LSPD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.02. 863,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,097. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.69. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.15. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $81.97.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

