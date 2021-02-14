Lightstreams (PHT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,236.00

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $866,616.30 and approximately $3,236.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00068870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.52 or 0.00977031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006651 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00051718 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.99 or 0.05204501 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About Lightstreams

Lightstreams (PHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

