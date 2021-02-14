LikeCoin Price Tops $0.0116 on Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market cap of $9.72 million and approximately $25,059.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00065324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $423.70 or 0.00905946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049205 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,296.57 or 0.04910473 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00023835 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00017172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,016,786,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,234,842 tokens. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.