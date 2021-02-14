Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stake Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In related news, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $748,732.82. Also, EVP Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $668,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,536. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $115.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $125.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.