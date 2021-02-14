Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,137,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.45 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.70.

