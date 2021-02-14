Lincoln National Corp Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $277.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.15.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.