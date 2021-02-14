Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 59,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $237.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

